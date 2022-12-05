Faithful attend Mass standing on road outside St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A week after the gates of Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica were closed by the district administration following protests, the faithful and parishioners attended the Holy Mass on Sunday, standing on the road.

The gates were shut last Sunday (November 27) after the controversy over the Syro-Malabar Church’s uniform Mass resulted in skirmishes between pro and anti-uniform Mass supporters, with Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath being blocked at the church entrance.

On Sunday, around 50 faithful gathered in front of the Basilica’s closed gates as a priest celebrated the Mass inside the church. During the Holy Mass, the priest came near the gate and distributed the Eucharist wafer to the faithful. Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) convener Shyju Antony said the police closed the gates without giving any notice.

“The faithful and parishioners are denied their right to attend the Holy Mass. No clash took place at the compound. There were only protests from two sides supporting and opposing the uniform Mass,” said Shyju, who was also arrested by the police.

Earlier, the police filed a report to Revenue Divisional Officer regarding the incident which prompted the closure of Basilica’s gates.

