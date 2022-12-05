Redeveloped Kunnara Park opened in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ending a long wait, the redeveloped Kunnara Park on the Vyttila-Pettah Road near the Thykoodam Metro Station was thrown open to the public on Sunday.

Gone are the rusted slides, swings with overgrown grass touching the seats and plastic waste occupying the walkways. The park, spread over 60 cents of land near Vyttila Hub, is now a picture of perfection. It has also been fitted with new types of play equipment.

“The walking track, the children’s play area and the open amphitheatre model all are ready for the enjoyment of children and the public,” said an official with the Kochi Metro.

The redeveloped park has a covered party area and hundreds of plants, with beautiful lighting. “Another interesting feature of the park is the inclusion of select paintings of Edmund Thomas Clint, the young prodigy. The paintings have been displayed in the special section called ‘Clinton Square’,” the official said.

The public will be allowed entry to the park in the mornings and evenings. The renovation of the park was carried out at an estimated cost of more than Rs 2 crore. The park had been an issue of contention between the Kochi Corporation and the KMRL over the delay in the completion of the redevelopment project.

KOCHI: Ending a long wait, the redeveloped Kunnara Park on the Vyttila-Pettah Road near the Thykoodam Metro Station was thrown open to the public on Sunday. Gone are the rusted slides, swings with overgrown grass touching the seats and plastic waste occupying the walkways. The park, spread over 60 cents of land near Vyttila Hub, is now a picture of perfection. It has also been fitted with new types of play equipment. “The walking track, the children’s play area and the open amphitheatre model all are ready for the enjoyment of children and the public,” said an official with the Kochi Metro. The redeveloped park has a covered party area and hundreds of plants, with beautiful lighting. “Another interesting feature of the park is the inclusion of select paintings of Edmund Thomas Clint, the young prodigy. The paintings have been displayed in the special section called ‘Clinton Square’,” the official said. The public will be allowed entry to the park in the mornings and evenings. The renovation of the park was carried out at an estimated cost of more than Rs 2 crore. The park had been an issue of contention between the Kochi Corporation and the KMRL over the delay in the completion of the redevelopment project.