Don’t click on that link: Police issue alert against latest cyber fraud

Several people lost money after clicking on a link that claimed their account had been blocked

Published: 06th December 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have issued an alert to the public against the latest cyber fraud in which many people lost money after clicking on the link that they received in an SMS informing their account had been blocked.The Ernakulam Rural cyber police station registered three cases in which last week alone. Three people collectively lost nearly Rs 4 lakh from their accounts after they clicked the dubious links.

The Kochi City police issued the alert on its social media pages, urging people to be cautious against such fake SMSes, most of them claiming to be sent from the State Bank of India (SBI).“Many people received the fake SMS. The elderly are becoming easy target of the fraud. The SMS claims that the receiver’s bank account has been blocked owing to “non-updating of PAN card”. The link in the SMS takes users to a web page where they are asked to enter their PAN (Permanent Account Number) details. They then receive an OTP on their mobile. As soon as they enter the OTP into the website, money is stolen from their bank account,” said a police officer.

The officer said they suspect that some north Indian gangs involved in multiple cyber scams are behind the latest fraud too.On November 3, a 70-year-old Parakkadavu native received a fake SMS from SBI. Believing it to be genuine, he clicked the link and followed the instructions. He ended up losing Rs 1.46 lakh from his SBI account. 

The same day, a 37-year-old Vengoor native lost Rs 2.24 lakh in a similar fashion. On November 30, a 60-year-old doctor from Angamaly received an SMS claiming her SBI YONO account would be blocked. She clicked the link and submitted her details on the webpage, losing Rs 22,590 from the joint account she had opened with her husband.

“The fake webpages look exactly like the ones from SBI. They create panic among people, prompting them to submit the OTP. Other states too reported This type of fraud in recent days. Sadly, people continue to fall prey to this despite their banks regularly alerting them against such fraud,” said the officer.

