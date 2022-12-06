Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam’s own Idukki Junction

Local residents say the toponymy was linked to the construction of a penstock for laying an underground tunnel connecting the Idukki reservoir to the KSEB power house at Moolamattom.

Published: 06th December 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Photo: Prinju Unnikrishnan

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Mountains, mist and, of course, the majestic dam are what come to mind when one thinks of Idukki. But for people of Muppathadam near Eloor in Ernakulam, Idukki is just a small local junction.

This little Idukki acquired the amusing name in the early ‘70s. Local residents say the toponymy was linked to the construction of a penstock for laying an underground tunnel connecting the Idukki reservoir to the KSEB power house at Moolamattom.

The story of Idukki junction started with the Palluruthy-based Giovalona Binny Ltd bagging the KSEB contract to construct penstocks and steel liners for the Idukki Dam in 1968. “Since the company was located at Palluruthy in Kochi, it was difficult for them to transport the penstock directly from there,” says a 70-year-old resident of Muppathadam, Narayanan Nambeesan.  

“So the company decided to shift materials from Palluruthy to Muppathadam by a boat, and started manufacturing penstocks of 5 to 7m length and 4m width at a yard here. Later, the company would transport the penstocks on large trailers by road to Idukki. Gradually, this place started being called Idukki Junction.”

 Interestingly, before getting the moniker, this place was named after Cominco Binani Zinc Limited.
“The company had erected a name board reading Binani Junction. But over time, however, people chose Idukki Junction and the name stuck on,” adds Narayanan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp