Ernakulam’s own Idukki Junction

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mountains, mist and, of course, the majestic dam are what come to mind when one thinks of Idukki. But for people of Muppathadam near Eloor in Ernakulam, Idukki is just a small local junction.

This little Idukki acquired the amusing name in the early ‘70s. Local residents say the toponymy was linked to the construction of a penstock for laying an underground tunnel connecting the Idukki reservoir to the KSEB power house at Moolamattom.

The story of Idukki junction started with the Palluruthy-based Giovalona Binny Ltd bagging the KSEB contract to construct penstocks and steel liners for the Idukki Dam in 1968. “Since the company was located at Palluruthy in Kochi, it was difficult for them to transport the penstock directly from there,” says a 70-year-old resident of Muppathadam, Narayanan Nambeesan.

“So the company decided to shift materials from Palluruthy to Muppathadam by a boat, and started manufacturing penstocks of 5 to 7m length and 4m width at a yard here. Later, the company would transport the penstocks on large trailers by road to Idukki. Gradually, this place started being called Idukki Junction.”

Interestingly, before getting the moniker, this place was named after Cominco Binani Zinc Limited.

“The company had erected a name board reading Binani Junction. But over time, however, people chose Idukki Junction and the name stuck on,” adds Narayanan.

