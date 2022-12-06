LDF fails to grab control of Kalamassery municipality

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The hopes of the LDF to control Kalamassery Municipality were crushed as the no-confidence motion moved by the Left front against the ruling UDF failed to go through on Monday. UDF members and the lone BJP member abstained from voting and the motion failed.

In the 42-member council, the LDF has the support of 21 members including UDF rebel K H Subair, the education standing committee chairman. The UDF, which initially had 21 members, held the reins of the municipal council. However, its tally dropped to 20 after Subair switched sides.

The no-confidence vote was defeated after the UDF strategically abstained from the vote when it became clear that it would be defeated. Following this, the LDF required the support of 22 members for the motion to be passed.

The BJP member, T C Pramod Kumar, whose vote proved crucial, participated in the no-confidence motion discussion but abstained from voting. LDF thus had to make do with 21 votes.

Despite retaining power, the UDF currently lacks a majority in the council. It will take another six months to move another no-confidence motion. The UDF hopes to win back Subair and regain the majority within that time.

