West Bengal Governor arrives on 3-day visit to Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose who arrived on a three-day visit to Kerala was given a rousing welcome at the Kochi airport on Monday. BJP state vice-presidents A N Radhakrishnan, Sobha Surendran, regional secretary C G Rajagopal and others were present. However, the absence of the BJP’s newly-appointed Ernakulam district president K S Shyju was noticed. Responding to allegations that the district committee boycotted Ananda Bose, Shyju said the representatives of the committee were present.

Ananda Bose met Kulathur Ashram founder Swami Chidananda Puri at the TDM Hall in the evening. Later, he visited the children’s park at Marine Drive and paid floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekananda. Leaders of Bharat Vikas Parishad and Kerala Bangla Sanskriti Sangh felicitated him. Kochi is celebrating the 130th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s visit to the city on December 7.

Ananda Bose will offer prayers at Chakkulathukavu temple on Tuesday. At 11.30am, he will arrive at the Mannam Samadhi in Changanassery where he will meet NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair. In the evening, Ananda Bose will visit Ettumanoor Mahadevar Temple and Peroor Kavu Bhagavathi Temple. He will stay at Nattakom Government Guest House on Tuesday night and will leave for Kolkata on Wednesday morning.

