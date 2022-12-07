Boat owner at Munambam fined Rs 2.5 lakh for catching juvenile fish

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Intensifying the drive against juvenile fishing, the fisheries department on Tuesday conducted a search at Munambam harbour and imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on a fishing boat. As the fisheries department has been maintaining vigil at the harbour, the boat Manimuthu was unloading the catch at an ice plant when the squad arrived. The team seized juvenile threadfin bream fish weighing 6,000kg from the boat.

The fish catch complying with the minimum legal size specification was auctioned for Rs 72,195 and the amount was paid to the state exchequer. It was found the boat was using a trawl net with diamond mesh and the mesh size was only 18mm at the chord ends. The approved mesh size is 35mm.

“Illegal and unregulated fishing practices can affect Kerala’s exports as international agencies have issued stringent norms against destructive fishing. Diamond mesh trawl nets will trap juvenile fish which leads to the depletion of marine resources. We have requested fishing boat operators to avoid destructive practices,” said Vypeen fisheries assistant director P Aneesh.

The fisheries team had imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on a fishing vessel named King 2 on December 2 for juvenile fishing. The catch was auctioned for Rs 1.54 lakh and the amount was deposited with the state exchequer.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Intensifying the drive against juvenile fishing, the fisheries department on Tuesday conducted a search at Munambam harbour and imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on a fishing boat. As the fisheries department has been maintaining vigil at the harbour, the boat Manimuthu was unloading the catch at an ice plant when the squad arrived. The team seized juvenile threadfin bream fish weighing 6,000kg from the boat. The fish catch complying with the minimum legal size specification was auctioned for Rs 72,195 and the amount was paid to the state exchequer. It was found the boat was using a trawl net with diamond mesh and the mesh size was only 18mm at the chord ends. The approved mesh size is 35mm. “Illegal and unregulated fishing practices can affect Kerala’s exports as international agencies have issued stringent norms against destructive fishing. Diamond mesh trawl nets will trap juvenile fish which leads to the depletion of marine resources. We have requested fishing boat operators to avoid destructive practices,” said Vypeen fisheries assistant director P Aneesh. The fisheries team had imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on a fishing vessel named King 2 on December 2 for juvenile fishing. The catch was auctioned for Rs 1.54 lakh and the amount was deposited with the state exchequer.