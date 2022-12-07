Home Cities Kochi

Boat owner at Munambam fined Rs 2.5 lakh for catching juvenile fish

The fisheries team had imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on a fishing vessel named King 2 on December 2 for juvenile fishing.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

The fishing boat which was seized by the Vypeen fisheries team on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Intensifying the drive against juvenile fishing, the fisheries department on Tuesday conducted a search at Munambam harbour and imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on a fishing boat. As the fisheries department has been maintaining vigil at the harbour, the boat Manimuthu was unloading the catch at an ice plant when the squad arrived. The team seized juvenile threadfin bream fish weighing 6,000kg from the boat.  

The fish catch complying with the minimum legal size specification was auctioned for Rs 72,195 and the amount was paid to the state exchequer. It was found the boat was using a trawl net with diamond mesh and the mesh size was only 18mm at the chord ends. The approved mesh size is 35mm.

“Illegal and unregulated fishing practices can affect Kerala’s exports as international agencies have issued stringent norms against destructive fishing. Diamond mesh trawl nets will trap juvenile fish which leads to the depletion of marine resources. We have requested fishing boat operators to avoid destructive practices,” said Vypeen fisheries assistant director P Aneesh.

The fisheries team had imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on a fishing vessel named King 2 on December 2 for juvenile fishing. The catch was auctioned for Rs 1.54 lakh and the amount was deposited with the state exchequer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juvenile fishing Munambam harbour
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp