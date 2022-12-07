Irregularities alleged in Cusat prof appointment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Save University Campaign Committee, a whistleblowers’ group in the higher education sector, has petitioned Governor Arif Mohammed Khan citing irregularities in the appointment of Usha K as professor in the department of environmental science at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

The petition alleged that Usha was appointed in 2019 on the basis of a ‘fake’ teaching experience certificate issued by her spouse and presently MG University pro-vice-chancellor C T Aravindakumar. The certificate stated that Usha had 13 years of teaching experience at the School of Environmental Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, initially as a visiting guest lecturer from 2003 to 2008 and later as a full-time guest lecturer from 2008 to 2015.

As per UGC regulations, a person to be appointed as professor should have a minimum of 10 years of teaching experience at a university or college or research experience at the university or national-level institutions or industries.

“It is clear that the certificate issued by Dr Aravindakumar for his wife, covering the periods that she served in other temporary positions, was fake so as to facilitate her employment at Cusat,” the petition said.

However, a source close to the pro V-C said Usha’s appointment was not on the basis of teaching experience but her research experience of over 13 years with reputed national and international agencies. The teaching experience certificate was issued by Aravindakumar in his capacity as the director of the school of environmental sciences at MG University where Usha taught. The source said Aravindakumar was mulling legal action against the ‘baseless’ complaint.

