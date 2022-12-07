Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Health officials raid restaurants, seize stale food

Stale chicken curry, shawarma, alfaham, and many other food items were recovered from four restaurants — Mandi King, Barakka Manthi, Taal, and New Hotel in Kalamassery.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The health officials of Kalamassery municipality on Tuesday found four restaurants serving days-old food to customers. Stale chicken curry, shawarma, alfaham, and many other food items were recovered from four restaurants — Mandi King, Barakka Manthi, Taal, and New Hotel in Kalamassery.

“Though frequent raids have helped bring down unhygienic practices to a great extent, some restaurants continue to serve stale food. The stale food was stored in freezers. We served show-cause notices to four out of 11 restaurants that we inspected after finding stale food stored in freezers.

This cannot be accepted,” said Sunil T, a health inspector of Kalamassery Municipality. Unfortunately, health officials served show-cause notices on 20 hotels in the Kalamassery municipality last month alone. The raids will be conducted at regular intervals, said an official.

