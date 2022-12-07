Police officer  assaulted by youth in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A police officer suffered injuries while trying to tame a youth who was threatening the public with a knife at Mamangalam-Pottakuzhy Road on Monday night. Sujeesh N S, a civil police officer of the Palarivattom station, was attacked by Minhaj, 23, a native of Kaloor.

Minhaj was threatening the passers-by with a knife at night. Upon receiving the information, police officers Sujeesh and Maneesh who are part of the Romeo patrolling team reached the place. While trying to grab the knife from Minhaj, the accused tore Sujeesh’s uniform and beat him in the face.

Later, more police officials reached the place and shifted him to the police station. A case was registered and the arrest of the accused was recorded at the police station.

