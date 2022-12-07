The elephant in the room

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As you enter St Andrew’s CSI Parish Hall at Fort Kochi, your eyes will turn to the 6-feet tall elephant sculpture without fail. Made from thousands of stainless steel bolts by Priya Jhangu, the mammoth artwork is displayed right at the entrance of the hall.

Elephants have always held a lot of fascination for Malayalis since childhood. However, today the condition of this majestic animal is in a very sorry state due to man’s continuous conflicts with the wild.

Raising awareness among the public about the behaviour and habitats of wild elephants is the elephant-themed exhibition titled ‘Aa Aana’.

Photographs, an interesting line-up of workshops and seminars related to elephants are also the main highlights of the exhibition being held as part of ‘Gajotsavam’ — a month-long programme being organised by the Wildlife Trust of India in collaboration with Whitley Fund for Nature and Cochin Collective.

“We aim to create awareness among the public about this majestic animal, which is facing conservation issues and also create a positive attitude towards the animal. This will help in urging the government to make policy decisions in favour of the wild animal,” says Sajan John, coordinator of the Elephant Project in Kerala. He adds that an effort should be made to understand the shrinking forest cover and sustain the habitat of the wild animals.

WTI communication head Ananda Banerjee says, “In 2018, we held a Gaj Mahotsav to raise awareness about shrinking space for wild elephants in New Delhi. Elephant sculptures, paintings, photographs and a slew of programmes related to the conservation of this animal were a part of the event. During this one-month programme at Fort Kochi, we are trying to replicate the same.”

Elephant sculptures designed by 11 artists from different states like Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, New Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have been displayed in the hall. All the sculptors have followed their own unique style.Maharashtra-based artists Brinda Miller and Bandana Jain are the brain behind one of the installations called ‘Gajendra’.

It features an elephant with a lotus painted on its mat and back thereby depicting the gentleness of the animal. Meanwhile, artist Gautam Majhi, a native of Odisha, has sculpted an elephant in clay. And on top of the sculpture, he has created a mural in the unique style of the Saura tribe in the state.Another highlight is a series of 18 photographs of elephants taken in the wild by renowned photographers in the country.

The exhibition also has programmes for children under the title ‘Bala Gaja’. Thirty students from GHS LPS, Mattancherry, are participating in a hands-on session of clay modelling and painting at the event. The programme will also teach the students the basics of shadow puppetry and other exciting educational games in the coming days.

Live sculpture making

Have you ever seen an elephant measuring just 2mm? Thrissur-based Aniyan P U, a traditional wood artist for the past three decades is a master in making such sculptures without using microlens. Aniyan specialises in making elephant sculptures ranging from miniature to life-size ones. The artist is sculpting a wild elephant in wood live at the exhibition. He says, “It is a 3-feet tall sculpture of a wild elephant using the wood of the Madarasi tree. I expect to complete the work in two weeks.”

GET AN ELEPHANT MEHENDI

Want to get an elephant-themed mehendi? Mehendi artist Shifana Nizam, a native of Mattancherry, is here to create special designs free of cost for the viewers. Shifana has also entered the India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records and Harvard World Record for the largest mehendi wall art.

