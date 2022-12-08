Appointee is not the joinee as UP youth does a switcheroo

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to impersonation, Keralites would not forget the movie ‘Chandralekha,’ especially the scene in which Sreenivasan assumes office as the managing director of a company taking the name of Alfred Fernandez or Alfi. Something similar happened at a UK-based money management company in Kochi when an Uttar Pradesh native impersonated the candidate who cleared an online interview, and joined the firm on Monday.

Infopark Police arrested Anubhav, 27, of Shikarpur Rural, Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh, following a complaint lodged by the deputy general manager of the company. The events leading to the incident started on November 11, 2022, when the company conducted an online interview for appointing a candidate to Senior Account Receivable post at its office in Kochi. A person named Anubhav was selected for the post after several rounds of interviews and related procedures. He was given an appointment letter and was directed to join the firm’s Kochi office on December 5.

“Instead of the person who was interviewed, the accused turned up at the office with an appointment letter. However, due to suspicion, the company officials checked the recorded online interview given by Anubhav on November 11. Thus it was found that the person who gave the interview was not the one who came for joining the office,” a police officer at Infopark police station said.

After confirming the impersonation, the company authorities reported the matter to the police. The person was later handed over to the police which recorded his arrest. A case was also registered against him under IPC Section 419 for impersonation.

“However, as IPC Section 419 is a bailable office, he was released after recording the arrest. But we are conducting a detailed probe into the incident. It has to be checked whether the accused hired any other person to appear for the interview for clearing it. The educational documents possessed by the accused are being checked. We have to check whether any organised group is behind the impersonation.

Such incidents are rare in Kerala but are often reported from other states, especially in north India,” he said. The complainant in the case confirmed that such an incident took place in his firm but refused to divulge the details of the case. He said that such incidents have become frequent these days.

“There are such impersonations taking place at several multi-national companies. But we reported the matter to the police. Now it is up to the police to conduct an investigation and find out the truth,” he said.

