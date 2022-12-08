Baby babble tales

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “Sometimes children can teach you a lot; their varied outlook on life would make one view the world differently,” says Cauvery Kesavasamy, speaking on her debut book Shru-berry Tales- Conversation with a Toddler published in 2019.

A Thiruvananthapuram native settled in Chennai, Cauvery adds that the writer in her was born when she became a mother. The 36-year-old working mother, however, is no one-book wonder. Her second book, The Perfect Face and Other Stories, a collection of short stories which deals with societal issues, was published in 2020. And now, she is wrapping up her third book – a pictorial based on “inclusivity within a small group of friends” for children.

TNIE catches up with the author, whose Shu-berry Tales was ranked one of the must-read books on parenting by a national newspaper. Cauvery says she entered “a new phase of life” through her baby girl Shruthi. During her days in the US, Cauvery used to observe her little one grow. Every step and baby babble were noted.

“My longtime love for writing made me jot down the ‘conversations’ I had with my daughter. And that culminated in the book,” says Cauvery. Shruthi’s uninhibited inquisitiveness, and her own “findings” about the world around her amused and amazed Cauvery, who would carefully observe and listen to the little one.

“The book is a record of her innocent questions, endless curiosities, observations, mischief, and some mature reactions to issues that would surprise even adults,” says Cauvery. “Her nickname is ‘Shru’ and her favourite fruit is strawberry, so I named the book Shru-berry. The notes I wrote about her till the age of six and a half years is what is given in the book. I have wondered how a little child could, at times, give varied perceptions on life. There are many things to learn from them.”

To Cauvery’s surprise, the book, which was meant for parents and teachers, gained traction among children as well. The quirky conversations, perhaps, were relatable for them. “Adults should let go of the subconscious prejudice against kids’ unending questions,” she says. “In today’s world, conversations with children are getting reduced. And it is one of the many reasons for broken familial relationships. Noting down such conversations can be valuable memories to cherish for long.”

Moving to her second book, Cauvery says it was an exploration of the writer in her. The Perfect Face and Other Stories is a sort of revelation on how small things in life take big rooms in our hearts. The stories and characters are the results of keen observations and personal references, she says.

Reflecting on her personal experience is the Magic Potion’ story, which narrates how a struggling writer succeeds in publishing books. Similarly, she adds, the Paatis Pallankuzhi story holds many bittersweet memories, as it is associated with her grandmother.

Another story that emerged as a readers’ favourite was Wise Window, which talks about a romance sprouting during a train journey. The Majenta Scarf, meanwhile, is a socially relevant piece about a boy who evolves into a transwoman.

“The story addresses the LGBTQIA+ community, and tries to create awareness that all are equal and everyone belongs to the same world,” says Cauvery. Cauvery says she hopes her books inspire more women to pursue their passions. “I feel that, be it any century, women are mostly treated as second citizens in society and family,” she adds. “So, it is upon us to find our true happiness. I realised it when I penned these books.”

KOCHI: “Sometimes children can teach you a lot; their varied outlook on life would make one view the world differently,” says Cauvery Kesavasamy, speaking on her debut book Shru-berry Tales- Conversation with a Toddler published in 2019. A Thiruvananthapuram native settled in Chennai, Cauvery adds that the writer in her was born when she became a mother. The 36-year-old working mother, however, is no one-book wonder. Her second book, The Perfect Face and Other Stories, a collection of short stories which deals with societal issues, was published in 2020. And now, she is wrapping up her third book – a pictorial based on “inclusivity within a small group of friends” for children. TNIE catches up with the author, whose Shu-berry Tales was ranked one of the must-read books on parenting by a national newspaper. Cauvery says she entered “a new phase of life” through her baby girl Shruthi. During her days in the US, Cauvery used to observe her little one grow. Every step and baby babble were noted. “My longtime love for writing made me jot down the ‘conversations’ I had with my daughter. And that culminated in the book,” says Cauvery. Shruthi’s uninhibited inquisitiveness, and her own “findings” about the world around her amused and amazed Cauvery, who would carefully observe and listen to the little one. “The book is a record of her innocent questions, endless curiosities, observations, mischief, and some mature reactions to issues that would surprise even adults,” says Cauvery. “Her nickname is ‘Shru’ and her favourite fruit is strawberry, so I named the book Shru-berry. The notes I wrote about her till the age of six and a half years is what is given in the book. I have wondered how a little child could, at times, give varied perceptions on life. There are many things to learn from them.” To Cauvery’s surprise, the book, which was meant for parents and teachers, gained traction among children as well. The quirky conversations, perhaps, were relatable for them. “Adults should let go of the subconscious prejudice against kids’ unending questions,” she says. “In today’s world, conversations with children are getting reduced. And it is one of the many reasons for broken familial relationships. Noting down such conversations can be valuable memories to cherish for long.” Moving to her second book, Cauvery says it was an exploration of the writer in her. The Perfect Face and Other Stories is a sort of revelation on how small things in life take big rooms in our hearts. The stories and characters are the results of keen observations and personal references, she says. Reflecting on her personal experience is the Magic Potion’ story, which narrates how a struggling writer succeeds in publishing books. Similarly, she adds, the Paatis Pallankuzhi story holds many bittersweet memories, as it is associated with her grandmother. Another story that emerged as a readers’ favourite was Wise Window, which talks about a romance sprouting during a train journey. The Majenta Scarf, meanwhile, is a socially relevant piece about a boy who evolves into a transwoman. “The story addresses the LGBTQIA+ community, and tries to create awareness that all are equal and everyone belongs to the same world,” says Cauvery. Cauvery says she hopes her books inspire more women to pursue their passions. “I feel that, be it any century, women are mostly treated as second citizens in society and family,” she adds. “So, it is upon us to find our true happiness. I realised it when I penned these books.”