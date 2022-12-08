Brazil star Players bloom in a Kannur rice ‘field’

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: With clubs and other organisations coming out with cutouts of Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo to join the merry band of football fanatics, the Brothers Thottummal, comprising of mostly hardcore Brazil fans, couldn’t just stay away from the action. But, instead of the now-ubiquitous roadside display, they chose to ‘go off the beaten track’ with their campaign.

Travellers on the Kayalode-Thottumkal-Thalassery road now stop their vehicles to catch a glimpse of 11 cutouts of Brazilian team members in a paddy field at Ummanchira. “Our team is not a one-man army. Of course, Neymar is our superstar. But, we have a strong squad which includes Thiago Silva, Richarlison, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Pedro, Caseimiro and many others. This is a team full of superstars,” said Rineesh Poovadan, 36, a club member.

Brothers Thottummal specialise in tug-of-war. They are 40-strong, but not all of them are Brazil fans. “Brazil have the upper hand as there are around 15 members supporting the team,” he said. “Apart from the support of our club, we had the backing of residents.

“We are grateful to the administration of Mekkileri temple, which owns the field where we have put up these cutouts,” said Aneesh, another member.

Club members watch games together every night, as according to them there is nothing exciting about watching them alone at home.

