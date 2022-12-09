Bedroom secrets for 2023!

Home Cities Kochi

From earthy, soothing design to bright and peppy splashes of colour, here are some emerging bedroom trends for the new year. 

Published: 09th December 2022 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 01:39 AM

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI:  There are infinite ways in which one can style rooms of a house. However, the place that needs maximum attention and that ‘special touch’ is, no doubt, the bedroom. From earthy, soothing design to bright and peppy splashes of colour, here are some emerging bedroom trends for the new year. 

Nature-inspired hues 
If one is no fan of bright colours, nature-inspired hues in pastel shades of green or light orange could be the best picks. Interior plants have already become an integral element of urban homes. Bedroom walls in calming eco-colour tones will help one get the feeling of getting back to nature. But nature is not all about being mellow; bold hues like golden yellows and deep browns, too, are set to trend in 2023. 

Vintage wonders
This is one trend that would never go out of style. In fact, the number of people going for vintage charms or ‘back to roots’ is growing by the day. Upcycling old furniture is one classy makeover move. Floral beddings, too, are making a comeback. Choosing vintage flooring designs and adding a rug are sure to click. 

VIBGYOR
Calming and neutral colours usually dominate when it comes to bedrooms. However, nowadays, bright colours are finding a lot of takers. In the fashion world, “dopamine dressing” – wearing pleasant, bright colours that make one feel positive – was a huge trend in 2022. The same is now being applied to bedrooms as well. Experts say pastels and lighter shades create airy and relaxing rooms, and bolder colours such as mauves and burgundies could have a comforting effect. 

Going eco-friendly
Sustainable choices are in vogue, with an increasing number of people opting for eco-friendly options to style their homes. Choosing natural materials for the bedding is a great idea. Though cotton bedspreads are traditional choices, as they help regulate body temperature, linen sheets have been gaining popularity. They are sustainable, have a unique texture and get softer after every wash. 

Two good!
The Japandi style is a hybrid interior design trend that brings together elements of Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian rusticity. The Japandi style is a perfect choice for creating a soothing space to unwind. Warm creams and soft terracottas to deep red and orange are trending picks. Mixing and matching 
the textured fabrics, too, 
plays a vital role.   

