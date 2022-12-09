Home Cities Kochi

Church not against devpt projects, says Mar Cleemis

Mar Pauly Kannookadan, Bishop of Irinjalakuda diocese, has been elected the vice-president while Kannur Bishop Rev Alex Vadakumthala is the new general secretary.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Syro-Malankara Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis Catholicose, the new president of Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC), made it clear that the Church was not against development activities, including ports. Mar Cleemis and other new office-bearers were elected during the ongoing winter meeting of KCBC. Mar Pauly Kannookadan, Bishop of Irinjalakuda diocese, has been elected the vice-president while Kannur Bishop Rev Alex Vadakumthala is the new general secretary.

Mar Cleemis said the Church is not against the Vizhinjam port. “The Church only tried to point out the difficulties faced by the people living along the coast due to the port. It should be noted that the dioceses of the Catholic Church in Kerala have always been standing firm with those living in the coastal areas and never backed out from highlighting their problems,” he said.

“In a situation wherein no dialogue seemed possible between the state government and the Vizhinjam protesters, the Church took the initiative to try and bring them to the table. It took the initiative to get both the parties to make concessions and arrive at a consensus,” said Mar Cleemis.

