Home Cities Kochi

Edayar Zinc announces industrial park, logistics hub

The company which was into zinc smelting shut down its operations in 2014 and is now all set to launch a multi-zone industrial park and logistics hub at Edayar.

Published: 09th December 2022 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

Edayar Zinc chairman Abdul Salim and managing director Mohamed Bismith at a press conference to announce the launch of ‘Fortune Grownd’ | T P Sooraj 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Edayar Zinc Ltd formerly known as Binani Zinc Ltd, one of the major industries in  Ernakulam district, is all set to make a revival. The company which was into zinc smelting shut down its operations in 2014 and is now all set to launch a multi-zone industrial park and logistics hub at Edayar which is expected to bring in a consolidated investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

The industrial park and logistic hub would be set up on 108 acres of land in Edayar Industrial Development Area which was under Binani Zinc. The new project is named ‘Fortune Grownd’. The new management of Edayar Zinc is led by Abdul Salim who is the managing director of Middle-East-based Fortune Engineering and Energy Services. “Our vision is to provide a world-class industrial space in Edayar. The project will also be the first facility to introduce logistics and a full-fledged industry beyond traditional warehousing and transportation facility,” Salim, chairman, Edayar Zinc, said. 

The new management is looking to settle Rs 450-crore liabilities with the Punjab National Bank-led consortium and complete encumbrance of the land. Around 70 per cent of the liabilities have been dealt with and the initial phase of construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023. The park will become operational by 2026. 

Mohammed Bismith, managing director of Edayar Zinc, said that the project cost comes to the tune of Rs 800 crore. “This will be the first industrial park to have a sector-based clustering system. The cluster-based industrial park will have dedicated zones for focus sectors. The park will be one of the largest in the state with a space of 25 lakh sq ft of built-in industrial area, logistic warehouses and socio-infrastructure facilities. Around 10,000 direct and indirect jobs would be generated once the park becomes operational,” he said.

The park is expected to accommodate around 100 industrial and manufacturing units. “Transportation facilities and proximity to railway line, seaport and airport add to the advantages of the park. We have a dedicated barge berthing terminal from which containers can be transported to the Kochi seaport through waterways. We have main roads on three sides of the park. Other facilities are a 20 MW power supply with additional solar power generation facilities, seamless water connectivity, 100-bed hospital, accommodation for 1,500 employees, a container freight station and a truck parking area with resting place for drivers,” Bismith said.

When asked about the Periyar river pollution issue, Bismith said that the cluster-based park has added advantage in waste management. According to him, an advanced effluent treatment plant and a waste management system will be part of the park. There will be arrangements for waste treatment and disposal in each cluster. Similarly, the project also includes a scheme to provide fresh water supply to residents in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edayar Zinc Ltd
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp