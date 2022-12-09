Edayar Zinc announces industrial park, logistics hub

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Edayar Zinc Ltd formerly known as Binani Zinc Ltd, one of the major industries in Ernakulam district, is all set to make a revival. The company which was into zinc smelting shut down its operations in 2014 and is now all set to launch a multi-zone industrial park and logistics hub at Edayar which is expected to bring in a consolidated investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

The industrial park and logistic hub would be set up on 108 acres of land in Edayar Industrial Development Area which was under Binani Zinc. The new project is named ‘Fortune Grownd’. The new management of Edayar Zinc is led by Abdul Salim who is the managing director of Middle-East-based Fortune Engineering and Energy Services. “Our vision is to provide a world-class industrial space in Edayar. The project will also be the first facility to introduce logistics and a full-fledged industry beyond traditional warehousing and transportation facility,” Salim, chairman, Edayar Zinc, said.

The new management is looking to settle Rs 450-crore liabilities with the Punjab National Bank-led consortium and complete encumbrance of the land. Around 70 per cent of the liabilities have been dealt with and the initial phase of construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023. The park will become operational by 2026.

Mohammed Bismith, managing director of Edayar Zinc, said that the project cost comes to the tune of Rs 800 crore. “This will be the first industrial park to have a sector-based clustering system. The cluster-based industrial park will have dedicated zones for focus sectors. The park will be one of the largest in the state with a space of 25 lakh sq ft of built-in industrial area, logistic warehouses and socio-infrastructure facilities. Around 10,000 direct and indirect jobs would be generated once the park becomes operational,” he said.

The park is expected to accommodate around 100 industrial and manufacturing units. “Transportation facilities and proximity to railway line, seaport and airport add to the advantages of the park. We have a dedicated barge berthing terminal from which containers can be transported to the Kochi seaport through waterways. We have main roads on three sides of the park. Other facilities are a 20 MW power supply with additional solar power generation facilities, seamless water connectivity, 100-bed hospital, accommodation for 1,500 employees, a container freight station and a truck parking area with resting place for drivers,” Bismith said.

When asked about the Periyar river pollution issue, Bismith said that the cluster-based park has added advantage in waste management. According to him, an advanced effluent treatment plant and a waste management system will be part of the park. There will be arrangements for waste treatment and disposal in each cluster. Similarly, the project also includes a scheme to provide fresh water supply to residents in the area.

