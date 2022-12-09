Unpredictability is nothing as politicians bet on their favourites

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: The early stages of the ongoing football World Cup were marked by unpredictable upsets and thumping triumphs, making result forecast virtually impossible. But then politicians are known for their mastery of the art of the impossible, and a few public representatives from Kollam district are throwing their lot behind their favourite teams and players.

Actor-turned-MLA Mukesh M is betting on his all-time favourites, Brazil. He said a new star will emerge at the end of this tournament, which he believes will be dominated by rising stars, and not established legends.

‘’Brazil is never dominated by a single superstar. Every player in the team is a superstar, that’s their strength,” Mukesh said. ‘’I am confident that when this edition concludes, we will have new superstars,” he predicted.

For P C Vishnunadh MLA, it was Diego Maradona and Messi who made him fall for Argentina. My love for the game started with Maradona. When Maradona left, Sergio Batistuta became my favourite. Later, Messi took over,” he said.

He told TNIE that predicting a winner this year will be difficult with relatively less-talked-about teams posing a significant challenge. Asian and African teams have risen to the challenge and with Morocco still in the running, one never knows, he added.

Former minister Shibu Baby John would however be upset that his favourite team, Spain, failed to progress beyond the pre-quarters. “However, Messi is my favourite player. But I believe he will face a lot of challenges in the upcoming games,” Shibu said.

KOLLAM: The early stages of the ongoing football World Cup were marked by unpredictable upsets and thumping triumphs, making result forecast virtually impossible. But then politicians are known for their mastery of the art of the impossible, and a few public representatives from Kollam district are throwing their lot behind their favourite teams and players. Actor-turned-MLA Mukesh M is betting on his all-time favourites, Brazil. He said a new star will emerge at the end of this tournament, which he believes will be dominated by rising stars, and not established legends. ‘’Brazil is never dominated by a single superstar. Every player in the team is a superstar, that’s their strength,” Mukesh said. ‘’I am confident that when this edition concludes, we will have new superstars,” he predicted. For P C Vishnunadh MLA, it was Diego Maradona and Messi who made him fall for Argentina. My love for the game started with Maradona. When Maradona left, Sergio Batistuta became my favourite. Later, Messi took over,” he said. He told TNIE that predicting a winner this year will be difficult with relatively less-talked-about teams posing a significant challenge. Asian and African teams have risen to the challenge and with Morocco still in the running, one never knows, he added. Former minister Shibu Baby John would however be upset that his favourite team, Spain, failed to progress beyond the pre-quarters. “However, Messi is my favourite player. But I believe he will face a lot of challenges in the upcoming games,” Shibu said.