Home Cities Kochi

Firm owner used rapport with investors to dupe them

On Friday, Thrikkakara police received eight more complaints from people who alleged they were duped after being promised high returns on their investments. 

Published: 10th December 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud, scam , money ,

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ebin Varghese, the supposed mastermind behind the multi-crore share investment scam which came to light recently, used his rapport with high-net-worth investors (HNWIs) built during his earlier stint with a private bank to woo them into his new ‘venture’, said investigators. 

The promoter of the Masters Group misused the trust gained over the years, which he channelised to operate the fraud. On Friday, Thrikkakara police received eight more complaints from people who alleged they were duped after being promised high returns on their investments. 

Though police have issued a lookout notice for Varghese, he is still elusive. Varghese targeted mostly actors, NRIs and professionals. According to police, he used his network to access rich investors. Officers received many phone calls detailing the cheating, with many of the victims hesitating to lodge written petitions. A Thiruvananthapuram native, in his complaint, alleged that he lost around Rs 1 crore. Officers carried out a search at the office of Masters Group in Kakkanad on Thursday. 

The firm downed its shutters on Monday after investors started approaching the police. Regular payouts early on had encouraged most of them to invest more money. Jacob Shiju, a native of Palluruthy, who is also associated with the Masters Group, has been booked for cheating. An inquiry is on to ascertain the involvement of others in the scam.  The fraud was operated by companies registered under the parent firm, which started operations in 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ebin Varghese
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp