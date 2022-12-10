Home Cities Kochi

India’s 4th business jet terminal to be opened at Kochi airport today

CM to inaugurate gateway; covering 40,000 sq ft, terminal will be the largest in country

Published: 10th December 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kochi airport will become the country’s fourth airport to operate a business jet terminal when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launches the gateway on Saturday. The business jet terminal, which will handle charter operations, will also be the largest in the country, covering 40,000 sq ft of area.

Last year alone, Kochi airport handled around 700-plus business jets,  which is significant given that the aviation sector has not fully recovered from the post-pandemic blues, said an airport official. 
“We are eying good business during IPL auctions later this month and the G20 meeting,” he said. The IPL auctions will be held in Kochi towards the end of this month, while the port city is also in the reckoning to host one of the ministerial meetings preceding the 2023 G20 Leaders Summit.

Run by Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), the gateway will serve as a platform to integrate international and domestic business jet services, tourism and business meetings. The gateway features facilities like an exclusive private car parking space, a drive-in porch, a grand lobby, five comfortable lounges, a business centre, check-in, immigration, customs, health and security systems, duty-free shop, a foreign exchange counter and a state-of-the-art video conferencing system. Apart from this, a ‘safe house’ is also set up for high-security VIP guests. 

The concept of a relatively low-cost business jet travel with ultramodern facilities will be achieved by the opening of this terminal, as the cost of production was minimal. Keeping the future of the aviation sector in mind, CIAL has planned several projects and ventures. 

The business jet terminal is one such development strategy adopted by CIAL to invent and implement new sources of revenue. The terminal was completed in just 10 months at a cost of Rs 30 crore. The business jet terminal will start its operations on Saturday itself. Industries Minister P Rajeeve will preside over the function.

Flying high

  • Completed in just 10 months at a cost of Rs 30 crore
  • Airport handled 700-plus business jets in one year
  • Eyeing good business from IPL and ministerial meetings preceding G20 summit in Kochi
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
business jet terminal Kochi airport
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp