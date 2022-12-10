Merry good, very nice

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Come December, the streets and households in Kerala get into a Christmassy mood in true secular spirit. And going by tradition, the markets get flooded with stars, Xmas trees, cribs, and wreaths. In Kochi, Broadway and the Ernakulam market are witnessing a steady surge in footfall. Small-scale vendors, too, have set up stalls in the city, displaying some of the best decoration options to choose from this season.

From traditional Christmas decorations with trees and tinsel to some eco-friendly ones in jute and cloth, over 30 shops showcasing various types of decorations have been set up at Broadway.

“Without a Christmas tree, the festival season is incomplete,” says Pramod P Pappachan, a vendor at Jain Handicrafts. “For over 20 years, we have been selling Christmas trees and cribs. Optic-fibre trees are the latest rage. One need not worry about stringing the tree with fancy lights. Trees ranging from a height of 36 inches to even 14ft are sold here, the cost ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 7,000 per piece. Poly marble crib sets are also seeing a lot of takers.”

Let there be light

Twinkling in myriad colours and shapes, star-shaped paper lanterns illuminate the markets. “Christmas is one of the most important festivals for Malayalis, and we usually see our highest sales during this season,” says a staffer at Gulf Collections, a fancy lighting wholesale shop at Broadway.

“As society is bouncing back from the pandemic gloom, we are expecting brisk sales this season. From LED stars to fancy string lights, all sorts of illumination decor are available. Neon lights have also hit the market, at a starting price of Rs 120. Most of these goods are sourced from Mumbai; some from abroad as well.”

Christmas wreaths decked with artificial berries and pine fruits are also a common sight this season. “Besides artificial wreaths, we make natural ones, too,” says Sumesh C C of Matha Collections as he makes a fresh piece for a customer.

“Sales have improved, especially as educational institutions and other organisations are prepping for Christmas celebrations. Pine fruits and artificial berries are in great demand along with jute decorations and tree hangings.”

Everybody loves Santa

Attracting young customers, Santa Claus merchandise, teddy bear and Rudolph spectacles can be spotted at several shops on Broadway. One of the shops, Ultima Collections, has been running an exclusive unit selling Santa costumes and paraphernalia for the past 11 years.

“We have costumes for children and adults,” says shop’s owner, Joby K George. “Plain as well as designer caps, too, are sold. The demand will go up in the coming days. Pricing of our products ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 2,000.”

Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce president K M Mohammed Sageer says festive business trends have been positive since Onam. “Now, shops selling Christmas decorations are witnessing a steady rush,” he adds. “Plenty of sales are happening in the textile industry as well. Currently, over 3,000 traders in the city are registered with the association. We expect sales to surge in the coming days, especially as the school holidays begin.”

Santa cushions & quirky reindeer

With the Christmas-New Year spirit soaring, it’s time to spruce up homes with some special festive touches. Home decor boutique Kiarah at Ravipuram on MG Road is a unique one-stop shop in the city that presents theme-based collections during popular festivals in Kerala. “Our recent kasavu collection for Onam was a hit. Every Christmas, we experiment and bring out some interesting elements to the home decor range,” says mompreneur Renu Abraham.

“This year, we have a blend of vintage and modern designs.” From cute reindeer motifs to Santa Claus cushions, the snazzy and cozy items are, indeed, eye-catchy. “We have come up with some quirky table runners and cushion covers with embroidery designs. They are clubbed along with some decorations made of the same fabric,” says Renu.

“All the products are made using cotton fabric. While the table runners come in Christmassy shades of green, red and white, the cushion covers feature embroidery works of reindeer, Santa Claus and Christmas trees. Decorations such as trees and wall-hangings, too, have many takers.”While the decorations are priced at Rs 100 to Rs 250, the cushion covers are priced from Rs 400 per piece. “We do online sales via our Insta page @kiarah_homelinens as well, and have regular customers across India,” adds Renu.

