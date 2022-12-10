Swiggy stores at Vyttila & Padivattom attacked; police begin investigation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have launched a probe into the incident in which unidentified persons attacked Swiggy’s grocery store Instamart located at Vyttila and Padivattom, on Thursday night.

Cases have been registered in Maradu and Palarivattom police stations. The first incident took place at Vyttila around 9pm where five persons attacked delivery executive Sumith Meledath, 25, of Maradu, for not taking part in the strike against Swiggy.

The accused persons allegedly attacked him with sticks. He suffered minor injuries. In the second incident, 10 persons wearing helmets and masks attacked Padivattom Instamart staff around 9.30pm. The accused persons, after barging into the store, damaged the CCTV cameras and store cartons.

They later locked the store and attacked the staff outside. Before leaving, they attacked vehicles parked outside. The police are checking CCTV visuals to identify those involved in both incidents.

