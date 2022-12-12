Home Cities Kochi

Three people killed in separate road accidents in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Three persons died in three separate road accidents in Kochi on Saturday night. The first incident happened around 7pm when Rajesh Kumar N A, 38, of Seethathodu in Pathanamthitta, was riding his motorcycle towards Peringala from Pallimukal.

A car coming in the opposite direction rammed Rajesh’s motorcycle. Though he was rushed to the Samaritan Hospital, he succumbed to injuries. A case has been registered at the Ambalamedu police station against the car driver. 

The second accident occurred around 11pm when Kumbalam native Babu P K, 60, who was riding a cycle, was hit by a car near Kamoth temple. The Panangad police have booked the car driver.  In the third incident, Nimya Das, 26, of Kayamkulam, died after she was run over by a lorry at Chittethukkara on the Seaport-Airport road around 11.20pm.

According to the police, the motorcycle on which the deceased was riding pillion, was hit by a car coming from the opposite direction. Nimya, who fell on the road due to the collision’s impact, was run over by a tipper lorry. The Thrikkakara police have registered a case. The bodies of the deceased persons were handed over to relatives after a postmortem examination on Sunday.

