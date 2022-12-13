Home Cities Kochi

27-year-old attacked in Kochi for questioning bike racing

Last week, Shahul had questioned the duo for engaging in the dangerous act.

Published: 13th December 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Dirt bike racing

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 27-year-old youth was brutally attacked for questioning two youngsters involved in bike racing at Chowara, Nedumbassery. Shahul Kareem, of Edanadukara, Chowara, was admitted to a hospital in Kochi with serious injuries on Sunday. 

The Nedumbassery police have registered a case against Kiran and Ashik, of Chowara, who were involved in bike racing putting the lives of pedestrians and other motorists in danger. 

Last week, Shahul had questioned the duo for engaging in the dangerous act. Nursing a grudge, the duo intercepted Shahul near Thachappilly Junction in the wee hours on Sunday.  

Holding a key in his palm, Ashik punched Shahul multiple times on his back, while Kiran took out a knife and attempted to stab him. However, he managed to block the attempt but suffered injuries on his hand.  

Shahul was later admitted to the Specialist Hospital in Kochi. Upon being informed, the police team reached the hospital and recorded the statement of Shahul.  A case was registered under IPC Sections 323, 324, 308 and 34. 

