Decoding the science behind bad breath

Dr Manikandan G R

Express News Service

KOCHI: “Good Manners and bad breath will get you nowhere,” says Elvis Costello. Bad breath is not just a health problem, it is often accompanied by psychosocial aspects also. The stinking smell emanating from the oral cavity is enough to completely destroy one’s confidence and interpersonal relations. Even centuries ago, there were stories of divorces due to bad breath. So, it is high time we understood the science behind it.

Not just a dental problem

In most cases, people solely blame dental problems. Many are worried that even after maintaining proper oral hygiene, bad breath persisted. There are two types of bad breath. The first one is physiological. We all feel bad breath when we wake up, during fasting, menstruation, starvation, and in alcoholics. Also taking some food like paneer, onion, fish can also result in bad breath. The other is pathological. That means, there is an underlying cause, which can be due to oral or general causes.

Some people often imagine that they have bad breath. Such people belong to the false bad breath category. They are included under a sort of delusional disorder called Halitophobia.

How to diagnose

There are tools like organoleptic rating, electronic nose, orachrome kits etc that help diagnose bad breath. But even you can assess yourself using two simple techniques.

Just blow air to your palm or wrist and wait for 30 seconds and smell the area

Use a spoon to rub over the back surface of the tongue and smell it

Prevention

Proper oral hygiene is the key like any other dental problem. Brush your teeth twice daily and remove dislodged food particles using floss. Visit your dentist every six months and get a routine dental cleaning if necessary. Tongue hygiene also plays a crucial role. Make sure you brush your tongue once daily.

Treatment

Identifying the cause determines the success of the treatment. If it is due to any oral problems, consult a dentist. If the cause is some general disease, you have to approach a physician.

Oral causes

Gum diseases

Extensive tooth decay

Fungal coating over the tongue

Canker sores or aphthous ulcers

In denture users if they are not disinfected properly In herpetic infections of the mouth

In dry mouth patients

General conditions

Gastric disorders

Chronic sinusitis

Asthmatics, especially those using inhalers etc 4. Nasal polyps

Diabetic patients: they will have a fruity smell due to ketone bodies

Kidney disease patients: here a fishy smell is often seen.

Liver diseases

The writer is consultant periodontist at Govt Urban Dental Clinic, Thiruvananthapuram

