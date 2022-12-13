Home Cities Kochi

Drug rackets using women as carriers of MDMA

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: A probe into a recent drug case in which MDMA was seized from a 25-year-old woman in the city has revealed how drug traffickers are using young women as carriers for delivering the contraband to customers. 

The nefarious activities of the drug racket came to light when police conducted a detailed background check of a Malappuram youth identified as Shahid, 27, who was picked up along with the woman for possession of 1.4 gm of MDMA from Tripunithura. 

Preliminary inputs had revealed that both Shahid and Meghana, 25, of Tripunithura, were part of a drug trafficking racket that delivers MDMA to customers after taking orders through Telegram app. 
Meghana and Shahid accidentally ended up in custody after they were picked up by a police patrolling team while they were standing on the roadside. They tried to evade the police, when the patrol team approached them. “The incident occurred on October 6 around 6.30pm.

The two tried to evade police when they saw a police patrol vehicle. The police team grew suspicious seeing their behaviour and questioned them. They couldn’t give convincing replies and in a search conducted on the two, we recovered the MDMA crystals from the handbag of the woman,” said an officer. 

While Meghana hails from Vadakkekotta in Tripunithura, Shahid belongs to Kondotty in Malappuram. Police booked Meghana as first accused and Shahid as second accused in connection with the incident. 
As per the FIR, the two had admitted to carrying the MDMA for sale to prospective buyers. “The MDMA was found in a small sachet inside an empty Kitkat chocolate cover that was kept in a hand purse found in the shoulder bag of the girl,” the FIR said.

A senior police officer said the girl was allegedly lured into drug trafficking by the racket after making her an addict and offering lucrative money to conduct trafficking of the contraband. Meanwhile, Meghana, who has been in judicial custody since October 6, could get bail from Sessions Court on December 6. 

