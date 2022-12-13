Home Cities Kochi

Gold worth Rs 86 lakh seized at Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In two separate incidents, the customs seized 2,302 grams of gold worth Rs 86 lakh from two Keralites and a Sri Lankan citizen at Kochi airport on Monday. 

1,464 grams of gold worth Rs 58 lakh was recovered from two Thrissur natives, Muhammad and Thomas, who arrived from Dubai. Muhammad had concealed 278 grams of gold in capsule form in his handbag while Thomas concealed 1,186 grams of gold in his body in capsule form.

In the second instance, on the basis of intelligence inputs received by the air intelligence unit (AIU), officers intercepted a passenger who arrived from Colombo. During the examination of the passenger, gold in compound form pasted in between two layers of trousers totally weighing 838.43 grams worth Rs 28 lakh was seized. The passenger has been identified as Muhammad Mufni, a Sri Lankan citizen. Further investigations are under way, Customs officials said.

