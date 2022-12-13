IFFK:‘Queer’ious expressions

Arya U R By

KOCHI: The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is an occasion where the cine-buffs get to witness a medley of films from diverse genres. And the 27th IFFK presents a handful of carefully curated gender-sensitive films that encapsulate the lives and struggles of the LGBTQ+ community across the globe. Notably, two films exploring personal concerns and societal norms are making their Indian premiere at the IFFK Concerned Citizen, directed and written by Israeli filmmaker Idan Haguel, and A Place of Our Own, directed by Bhopal-based independent group Ektara Collective.

Concerned Citizen portrays the tale of the gay couple, Ben and Raz, who settled down in Tel Aviv, and enter parenthood through surrogacy. It is a subtle satire drama set in LGBTQ-progressive Israel and lays bare how prejudice and hypocrisy are concealed behind the urbane faces of the privileged class.

Ben, who views himself as a liberal and an enlightened gay man, goes on a guilt trip after his complaint over a minor issue results in the police killing of an African immigrant. The guilt threatens to destroy Ben’s relationship with Raz, and their aspirations to start a family.

Thrown out of house at 13

Meanwhile, A Place of Our Own, scripted by writer Rinchin Rinchin, highlights the plight of marginalised communities through the lives of transwomen, Laila and Roshni. The lead characters, played by Muskan and Manisha Soni, get evicted by their landlord. Their travails to find a new shelter — and reclaim their place in society — forms the crux of the film.

Muskan (left) with scriptwriter

“A place to stay is a very concerning issue for even many of us sis-women,” says Rinchin. “In a country like India, where transpersons are still viewed like aliens, one can imagine how it would be for them. The concerns discussed in the films are real, what I have seen in the lives of my trans friends, including the lead actors. The film was shot after the second lockdown was lifted. Our film is an effort to help change negative attitudes towards LGBTQ+. They, too, are humans.”

Playing the role of Roshni in the film was, in a way, a cathartic pushback against prejudices of society and her own family, says Muskan, who was thrown out of her house at the age of 13 due to her trans identity. “I had only watched films on TV. Getting an opportunity to act in one such project was a great experience,” she adds.

“We shot the film within a year, after a month-long acting workshop session. That helped us, transgender actors, learn the craft. Taking our film to the audience here is a revelation that people from marginalised communities can explore artistic skills, including acting. We urge Indian filmmakers to cast only real-life LGBTQ+ community members in their films that feature queer subjects, rather than making a sis actor do the part.”

Exploring similar LGBTQ+ topics are three films in the ‘World Cinema’ category at IFFK. The Italian film Lord of the Ants, making its Indian debut, is a biopic of a gay playwright and poet. He is called Aldo Braibanti in the movie. It takes one back to the time when homosexuality was considered a crime in Italy (until the end of the ‘60s), through the life of the protagonist. Directed by Gianni Amelio, the film exposes a shameful chapter in Italy’s history, and the cruelties inflicted on gay people.

The Moroccan film Blue Caftan by Maryam Touzani deals with the concealed homosexuality of a married man, Halim. As per Islamic laws, homosexual activity is illegal in Morocco and can be punished. Halim runs a traditional kaftan shop with his wife, Mina, who later realises how her husband is taken by their new hire, Youssef.

The next one, Paloma, directed and written by Marcelo Gomes, portrays the dream of an eponymous Brazilian transwoman, who dreams of getting married to her boyfriend in a traditional Catholic ceremony.

Initiating progressive discussions

It is heartening to see queer films making an impact at IFFK, say LGBTQ+ activists and artists. Trans actor Sheethal Shyam says such initiatives would enhance the acceptance of the queer community in society. “The 21st IFFK in 2016 featured a special package, Gender Bender, which showcased films on emotional, social, cultural and political situations of LGBTQ+ members,” she adds.

“Over the past 10 years, the attitude and understanding of the LGBTQ+ community have changed among the public. There is increasing acceptance, though in a small way. Queer cinema is making a stronger communication with larger audiences these days.”

Being a global fest, Sheethal notes, IFFK is a great platform to express the need for social change. “India should create a movement for LGBTQ+ films so that many will be aware of the community and can become queer allies,” she adds. Trans actor Negha S – who won the first special mention of the Kerala State Film Awards in the woman and transgender category this year– says films are a powerful tool to reach out to the public. “Large crowds gather at film fests like IFFK,” she says.

“Screening queer films will help the public know the disparity of our identity and the issues we face. They can create an impact on how society views us. Initially, inter-caste marriages were taboo, but now it has become a usual practice. Similarly, more portrayal of queer communities in films and art forms will increase their acceptance, too.”

Ali Mushakir, a graphic designer at IFFK, echoes similar views. “Films on the LGBTQIA+ community are good way to enlighten people. And IFFK is an apt space for screening such movies and initiating progressive discussions.”



