Kochi International Book Festival to focus on students this year

KOCHI: The 25th edition of the Kochi International Book Festival is going on in full swing at Ernakulathappan Grounds in Kochi. Around 180 publishers have set up stalls this year. This time the book fair revolves around the theme of ‘Word Power’. Being a powerful asset, words can shape one’s life.

“In every language, vocabulary is in abundance. Sadly, not many realise the power of words and how they can be used to one’s advantage. In Malayalam, there are around three lakh words, but I assume, in daily conversations, our vocabulary is limited to 250 words. This year, we are focusing on making people realise the importance of words and introducing them to one’s daily usage,” says E N Nandakumar, president of the International Book Festival and member of the National Book Trust of India.

As a step to achieve this vision, the Kochi International Book festival is focusing on students this time. The organisers have conducted a children’s book festival in 55 schools in Ernakulam. Students were asked to bring books from their homes and exhibit them in their respective schools, and the winners were determined from the questions related to the books.

“This is the first time the book fair is focusing on students. Around 55 schools are also part of the fest, and each of them will be performing in the coming days. People should be made aware of the importance of words right from their childhood. To make a change, more students should come to the forefront, and there’s no better way than a book fair,” says Nandakumar.

Children’s literature is in high demand at the fair. “Books like ‘Amarchitrakadha’ are moving. And compared to previous years, more youngsters are thronging the fair,” adds Nandakumar.

However, the younger crowd is concentrating more on Japanese, French, and German literature.

“Educational books are in high demand among youngsters, especially foreign language ones. It is because many are targeting such countries for higher studies and better job opportunities,” says Nandakumar.

The stall organised by the Japan Foundation and Alumni Society of AOTS Kerala has a plethora of Japanese magazines, manga such as Hellsing and Nodame Cantabile, and even science books in manga format.

Philosophical books too are in demand, says staff in the Indian Philosophical Research stall. Buddhist thought and culture, feminism, and Advaita metaphysics are moving. According to the organisers, more than 250 writers attend the fest daily, and at least 70 plus book releases happen. “I believe women outnumber men when it comes to reading. In the book fair too, women make up most of the crowd,” says Nandakumar.

