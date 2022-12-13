Home Cities Kochi

Kochi-Muziris Biennale: ‘We shall overcome’

TNIE reporter Krishna P S checks out the Kochi-Muziris Biennale’s main venue, where its an ‘all-hands-on-the-deck’ scenario

Published: 13th December 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pic | t p sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Two painters are busy working just outside Aspinwall House, the main venue of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Some artists are outside shooting videos of two workers etching ‘Kochi Muziris Biennale’ on the white wall, notwithstanding the gloom precipitated by unexpected rain — and unexpected postponing of launches at certain key venues.    

Inside, it is an all-hands-on-deck scenario. Workers are busy clearing drains, laying cement tiles on the ground, and setting up electricity connection, AC and, of course, art installations. They are at it with the volunteers.  

Kabeer Hamsa

Daily wager Kabeer Hamsa, 56, is busy removing slush from a clogged drain. “This area got waterlogged; it has been raining quite heavily,” he says. “I live nearby, and this is my fourth Biennale. This year, the usual excitement is slightly missing, perhaps due to the rain and the delay in getting the venue. However, you will see, the buzz will pick up within a few days. By December 23, when all the venues open up, our efforts will pay off.”   

One of the founders of KMB and treasurer of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, Bonny Thomas, says, “Of the 14 venues, 12 are ready. Only two remain. Almost 60-70% of works have been completed at Aspinwall House, and Pepper House is almost ready. However, it is not right to open with only some venues.”  Mario D’Souza, director of programmes and a member of curatorial teams, says everyone is working overtime to surmount the setbacks. 

“The Students’ Biennale will begin tomorrow as scheduled. With over 100 art students from around the country exhibiting their works, it will be very exciting. There are also invited exhibitions happening along with the Biennale. So, it is not like everything is closed.” Devi Seetharam, a participating artist of the Biennale, is at the venue with her best friend, who is visiting Kochi for the art fest. 

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for artists,” says Devi.  “My works are set up already. However, due to the rain they have covered them up.” Her friend, Ishita Thakur, might leave Kochi soon. “However, there are many events happening on the sidelines. I will attend them. So, anyway, my trip will be worth it. Also, I will be back in January to experience the Biennale in its true glory.” 

Events to watch out for

  • Students’ Biennale: From Dec 13 VKL Warehouse
  • ‘Invitations Programme’: Dec 13 Tkm, David Hall, Kashi Townhouse, Dutch Warehouse 
  • IDAM art exhibition: Dec 14 Durbar Hall Art Gallery 
  • Music of Muziris - Sithara’s Project Malabaricus: Dec 14 Parade Ground
