Naipunya Nagaram project to make senior citizens of Amballoor tech savvy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The digital revolution is changing the way people work, talk, travel, and even think. However, the elderly have struggled to adapt to devices that are driving this transformation — including mobile phones, tablets and computers — mostly due to lack of awareness.

But thanks to the Naipunya Nagaram project, Amballoor grama panchayat has a different story to tell.

The project, aimed at making senior citizens digitally savvy, is enabling them to do things that people their age couldn’t even dream of barely a few years ago.

It was launched under the aegis of the district planning committee and the district panchayat to provide digital literacy to aged persons. About 50 senior citizens from 16 wards of the panchayat took part in the training. They were instructed on how to manage various applications used on smartphones and computers.

Organised by the IHRD, the 10-day training was held free of cost for people above 60 years of age. It was implemented with the aim of ensuring proficiency in modern communication technologies for seniors who want to use digital technologies for banking, communication, and digital payments, and become more independent online. According to officials, digital literacy not only makes their life smooth, comfortable, and easier but also keeps them in the mainstream of society.

