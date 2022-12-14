Fake I-T raid in Aluva: Case against complainant for assaulting Goa cop

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: After police nabbed all accused in the case related to the robbery of gold from the house of a businessman in Aluva in June this year, a fresh case was registered against the complainant for manhandling a policeman from Goa.The case was registered against Sanjay Dadaso Sawant, a native of Bank Junction, Aluva, the complainant in the robbery case, following the direction of Goa Police.

A four-member gang trespassed into the house of Sanjay who runs a gold ornament manufacturing business in Aluva, on June 5, posing as Income Tax officers, and took away Rs 1.8 lakh in cash and 394g of gold worth Rs 19 lakh kept in the almirah of a bedroom. The police arrested all the accused, including two persons hailing from Goa, and they are currently in jail.

However, the intervention of Goa Police took place when one of the accused Davis Dias filed a complaint at Vasco police station before he was arrested by Aluva Police. Dias claimed that he placed an order for gold ornaments but Sanjay did not deliver the ornaments as agreed. Based on the complaint, Vasco Police registered a case. A team from Vasco police station reached Aluva in September for conducting a probe.

“The Goa Police claim that a head constable named Sachin Bandekar of Vasco police station was blocked and assaulted at Annapurna hotel in Aluva when he came here for a probe on September 16. After returning to Goa, the team registered an assault case against Sanjay. However, as the place of occurrence of the alleged incident was Aluva, Goa Police transferred the case to Ernakulam Rural Police,” an officer said.

Ernakulam Rural Police sources said they would request the Goa Police to send the police official to Aluva to identify the place where the incident occurred and other accused persons involved. “Our probe in the robbery incident revealed that the complaint lodged by Dias in Goa was a false one. Currently, we have registered an FIR against Sanjay and others. We have to get details from the police officer. Statements of people who were present at the hotel need to be recorded,” a police official said.

