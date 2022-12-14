Home Cities Kochi

GCDA plans to renovate nine parks with modern amenities by March

GCDA will renovate the parks in association with the Cochin Smart Mission Limited. The plan is to incorporate the public in the renovation process and seek their suggestions and opinions.

Published: 14th December 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose .

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Greater Kochi Development Authority (GCDA) has decided to renovate nine important parks in the city with modern facilities. The project aims to make leisure time in the parks more fun for children and families, and develop more open spaces in the city.

“GCDA will renovate the parks in association with the Cochin Smart Mission Limited. The plan is to incorporate the public in the renovation process and seek their suggestions and opinions,” said an official with GCDA. “The renovation is expected to cost Rs 2.78 crore. Over 9,656 square feet of land in nine parks are up for renovation. The parks will be designed by Bengaluru-based SoulCities Urban Infrastructure and the work is expected to be completed by March 2023,” he said.

GCDA is also seeking the help of urban architecture firms to analyse and make a plan for the five acres of land it owns at Manapatiparambu near Kaloor. “The city is getting congested with new buildings, therefore, there is a need for open spaces. We have decided to set up an open-space platform where people can hang out, organise cultural performances, and enjoy. Discussions are ongoing with eminent persons in the infrastructure and urban architecture fields for the same,” said the official.

GCDA PLANS TO OPEN RAJENDRA MAIDAN BY JANUARY
Kochi: The GCDA-owned Rajendra Maidan, opposite the Ernakulam Siva Temple, will be opened to the public by January 2023. The open space had been closed for the past couple of years following the vigilance case over the alleged corruption in setting up a laser show. The GCDA officials approached the vigilance officer and convinced them that they plan to maintain the Rajendra Maidan as a picnic spot where the public can hang out. “With the permission of the vigilance, the installed lasers were removed and handed over to them as the case is ongoing,” said a GCDA official. “The renovation work on the park with basic public facilities will be set up by the Cochin Smart Mission Limited. Discussions on the same are going on with the agency,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp