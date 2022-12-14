GCDA plans to renovate nine parks with modern amenities by March

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Greater Kochi Development Authority (GCDA) has decided to renovate nine important parks in the city with modern facilities. The project aims to make leisure time in the parks more fun for children and families, and develop more open spaces in the city.

“GCDA will renovate the parks in association with the Cochin Smart Mission Limited. The plan is to incorporate the public in the renovation process and seek their suggestions and opinions,” said an official with GCDA. “The renovation is expected to cost Rs 2.78 crore. Over 9,656 square feet of land in nine parks are up for renovation. The parks will be designed by Bengaluru-based SoulCities Urban Infrastructure and the work is expected to be completed by March 2023,” he said.

GCDA is also seeking the help of urban architecture firms to analyse and make a plan for the five acres of land it owns at Manapatiparambu near Kaloor. “The city is getting congested with new buildings, therefore, there is a need for open spaces. We have decided to set up an open-space platform where people can hang out, organise cultural performances, and enjoy. Discussions are ongoing with eminent persons in the infrastructure and urban architecture fields for the same,” said the official.

GCDA PLANS TO OPEN RAJENDRA MAIDAN BY JANUARY

Kochi: The GCDA-owned Rajendra Maidan, opposite the Ernakulam Siva Temple, will be opened to the public by January 2023. The open space had been closed for the past couple of years following the vigilance case over the alleged corruption in setting up a laser show. The GCDA officials approached the vigilance officer and convinced them that they plan to maintain the Rajendra Maidan as a picnic spot where the public can hang out. “With the permission of the vigilance, the installed lasers were removed and handed over to them as the case is ongoing,” said a GCDA official. “The renovation work on the park with basic public facilities will be set up by the Cochin Smart Mission Limited. Discussions on the same are going on with the agency,” he added.

