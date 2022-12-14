Kochi Design Week on Dec 16 and 17

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Design Week (KDW) to be held on December 16 and 17 will be open to the public in the evening both days, to facilitate people to get a first-hand knowledge about international-level models and trends in the field.

Visitors can enter the KDW-3 venue on Bolgatty Island from 5pm this Friday and Saturday, according to Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), which is organising the festival that is set to host innovators from across the globe to imagine, ideate, innovate and design for a better tomorrow.

The entry will enable the public to enjoy music nite and live telecast of World Cup Football on the giant screen.

On Friday, KDW-3 is hosting four cultural programmes -- experimental music by Thaikoodam Bridge, ethnic Sopanasangeetam, The Lost Circus and Rhythm. The weekend evening will see a music show by Thakara band, ‘chendamelam’ ensemble and a programme by the Green Folium band.

