Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Design Week on Dec 16 and 17

The entry will enable the public to enjoy music nite and live telecast of World Cup Football on the giant screen.

Published: 14th December 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Design Week (KDW) to be held on December 16 and 17 will be open to the public in the evening  both days, to facilitate people to get a first-hand knowledge about international-level models and trends in the field.

Visitors can enter the KDW-3 venue on Bolgatty Island from 5pm this Friday and Saturday, according to Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), which is organising the festival that is set to host innovators from across the globe to imagine, ideate, innovate and design for a better tomorrow.

The entry will enable the public to enjoy music nite and live telecast of World Cup Football on the giant screen.

On Friday, KDW-3 is hosting four cultural programmes -- experimental music by Thaikoodam Bridge, ethnic Sopanasangeetam, The Lost Circus and Rhythm. The weekend evening will see a music show by Thakara band, ‘chendamelam’ ensemble and a programme by the Green Folium band.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp