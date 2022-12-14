Home Cities Kochi

Models cheated with ‘world record certificates’; probe on

When they scanned the barcode, no achievement could be accessed.

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday registered a case against a fashion modelling event organiser for allegedly cheating models by issuing fake world record certificates. The case was registered after two models approached Kochi city police deputy commissioner S Sasidharan with complaints.

According to the police, the accused conducted fashion shows in Kochi and Kottayam in March, June and August this year claiming that it was part of the Universal Achievers Book of Record event.  The accused charged money from the models who took part in the event.

A certificate containing a barcode was given to the models for taking part in the programme. The accused claimed that the world record achievement can be viewed by scanning the barcode given in the certificate.
The cheating came to light when models used the certificate as a reference for attending other fashion events. When they scanned the barcode, no achievement could be accessed.

 “The complaints received from models were transferred to Ernakulam Central Police. Information was also passed on to the police in Kottayam where a similar fraud took place,” Sasidharan said.

BARCODE SCAM
A certificate containing a barcode was given to the models for taking part in the event. The accused claimed that the world record achievement can be viewed by scanning the barcode given in the certificate

Comments

