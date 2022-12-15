Bengal weavers here to wow!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Bengal weavers started coming to Kerala to exhibit and promote their works over 13 years ago. This is the 14th time they have presented the weavers’ works directly in Kochi through Rang Mahal, the organisation of Bengal weavers. Along with Sarmishta Das Biswas, the coordinator for the event, there are three weavers, who have come from Bengal to promote their work. The Bengal weavers of the Nadia district showcase their innate skills and passion despite being the limitations caused by the pandemic. This year, the weavers have come up with over 250 designs. They have fabrics such as cotton, mulberry silk, hand-painted works, pen kalamkari, tuso matka, Bafta Hawai muslins, noyel, Egyptian cotton, and more.