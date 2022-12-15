Home Cities Kochi

Bengal weavers here to wow!

Along with Sarmishta Das Biswas, the coordinator for the event, there are three weavers, who have come from Bengal to promote their work. 

Published: 15th December 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Weavers, Weaving, Textile, Handlooms

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Bengal weavers started coming to Kerala to exhibit and promote their works over 13 years ago. This is the 14th time they have presented the weavers’ works directly in Kochi through Rang Mahal, the organisation of Bengal weavers. 

Along with Sarmishta Das Biswas, the coordinator for the event, there are three weavers, who have come from Bengal to promote their work. The Bengal weavers of the Nadia district showcase their innate skills and passion despite being the limitations caused by the pandemic. 

This year, the weavers have come up with over 250 designs. They have fabrics such as cotton, mulberry silk, hand-painted works, pen kalamkari, tuso matka, Bafta Hawai muslins, noyel, Egyptian cotton, and more.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal weaver
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp