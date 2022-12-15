Home Cities Kochi

From scrap to art: Man turns metro tickets to art pieces in Kochi

Suresh V G makes art from stapler pins,  bills, discarded toothbrushes, agarbatti stubs... and now, Kochi Metro tickets 

Published: 15th December 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI:  What do you do with your metro tickets? Do you throw it away after exiting or diligently drop it in the glass boxes at the exit gates of the metro station? If you do the responsible thing, there is a chance that your tickets might become part of beautiful art. 

Suresh V G, a 68-year-old resident of Kaloor in Kochi, makes it a point to collect these metro tickets and transform them into art pieces. A chartered accountant by profession, Suresh began his tryst by creating art from waste for a long time. From toothbrushes, agarbatti stubs, plastic bottles etc to stapler pins, he never wastes anything and keeps it safe for building art when inspiration strikes. Slowly, he started venturing into used bills from supermarkets and hotels a collection that dates back years. Waste becomes surreal art in his hands. 

His quest for creation began in his childhood days. “As a child, I always collected used materials which looked attractive to me,” he says. There was a time when Suresh also grew his nails for years. “From 1970 to 1984 I kept growing my nails without damaging them. I even used to tie my hands to my bed before sleeping so that my nails won’t break. However, after completing my chartered accountant course, I got placed at  Corporation Bank in Mangaluru in 1986. Since the long fingernails started affecting my work, I had to cut the fingernails, which were around 45cm long, almost one and a half feet.” This obsession of his reflects even his art. 

Stapler pins were a constant presence in his works. “I collected stapler pins for around 12 years whenever I sorted the papers. Using the pins, I have made an art piece depicting traditional Sentinelese (Andaman Islands) street food. The toppings are made with caps of tube paints,” says Suresh. Another art piece is a three-coloured juice made from agarbatti stubs and straws. 

Suresh’s collection of Metro tickets started in 2019. “I was fascinated by the Metro tickets, which are crushed and thrown away after use. The off-white and thick paper makes the tickets ideal raw material for art. I have made about 100 pieces such as pen stands, hanging balls, flowers, lanterns etc using them,” says Suresh, whose biggest dream is to participate in the Kochi -Muziris Biennale.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Metro tickets Art
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp