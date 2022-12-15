IFFK: When festive turns restive

Anil S By

Express News Service

It’s that time of the year when film buffs descend on the capital city. It’s also a time when ‘filmy frenzy’ goes out of hand, with the crowds turning restive at times. The 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has come as a whiff of fresh air for movie lovers, as the festival was a low-key affair in its last two editions due to the pandemic. The gala event, a true celebration of cinematic expression, is, in fact back, with a bang.

The IFFK has always been non-compromising when it comes to maintaining the quality of the films screened. But the festival is much more than just cinema. It’s a celebration of a combination of visual story-telling, music, freedom, the joie de vivre and emotional bonding. In fact, this time around, there is a good collection for book lovers too.

However, a few unfortunate incidents have marred the zeitgeist normally associated with the event. The online reservation system has been going haywire, leaving many delegates who reserved in advance ending up not getting seats.

This often resulted in irate delegates protesting at different venues. Undoubtedly, it’s not the first time complaints have arisen during the festival. Right from the beginning, a majority of the delegates were not enthused over the reservation system. Not that it should be done away with, but the least the authorities could do is implement it in a more practical manner. It’s a fact that there are major technical glitches in the reservation system.

Ideally, the organisers should have addressed the issue empathetically, keeping in mind that they are ultimately film lovers and do have a right to protest. Instead, they were arrested and charged with serious offences like rioting.

Even after the conduct of so many editions, the festival organisers are yet to have delegates on board when it comes to making crucial decisions in ensuring a hassle-free festival. Scores of delegates pour in from within and outside the state to celebrate the joy of cinema. But inadequate infrastructure facilities, increasing delegate strength, lack of adequate screenings and quite a few non-cooperative volunteers tarnish a much-loved event that film buffs come to revel in. The result is there for all to see: Needless chaos, umpteen blame games and shoddy handling of emergency situations. There are some who feel that the Chalachitra Academy has failed to rise to the occasion.

It is high time the Academy realised that it is not the media which is being critical here. Noted film enthusiasts and socio-political personalities, including people like Dr B Ekbal, have pointed out the need for urgent measures to address the issues. Veteran filmmaker Shaji N Karun has promised that an independent evaluation will follow soon after the festival to zero in on the reported lapses and lacunae.

For whom exactly is the festival being held in the first place? If you persist in shooing away film enthusiasts, then what is the point in having an IFFK at all? Could someone arrange for a wake-up call for the Academy at least now?

Books for buffs

This time, a few publishers have come up with an array of books for film lovers. An anthology ‘Vida Parayatha John Paul’ edited by poet Balachandran Chullikkad and brought out by the Academy on the noted scriptwriter who passed away recently is a captivating account that sheds light on not just the writer, but the human being John Paul was. Similarly, ‘Swayamvaram: Adoorinteyum Anuvachakanteyum’ by A Chandrasekhar and Gireesh Balakrishnan to mark 50 years of the classic movie by Adoor Gopalakrishnan is an in-depth study of the movie per se and takes a good look at the beginning of the new wave cinema in Malayalam.

Along with these, Chintha Publishers have brought out some noticeable film studies ‘Cinemayude Bhavana Desangal’ by veteran critic C S Venkateswaran and ‘Malayala Cinema, Aasayavum Akhyanavum’ by Ethiran Kathiravan. Venkateswaran takes us on a virtual tour into the nuances and subtle realities of Malayalam cinema, while exploring different realms of sensibility, Dalit and women representations in cinema and changing hues of romantic expressions.

