Kochi-Muziris Biennale: City witnesses cultural explosion

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city is witnessing a creative, cultural explosion. And the ripples are felt in every direction. Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Sea - A Boiling Vessel (Aazhi) art exhibition, the Kochi International Book Festival (KIBF), Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram’s silver jubilee cultural extravaganza, the Cochin Carnival... Kochiites are truly spoilt for choice this festive season.

Join Express reporter Krishna P S and lensman Sanesh A on a quick tour of the city’s super-charged creative circuit

Kochi International Book Fair

The 10-day Kochi International Book Festival is happening in all its glory in Ernakulathappan Grounds. Around 180 publishers have set up stalls. Organisers say, in a day, more than 250 writers attend the fest, and over 70 book releases happen. Students from 55 schools in the district perform at the fest daily. The literary fest is set to begin on December 15.

Students’ Biennale

The 2022 edition of the Students Biennale, which exhibits the creative talents of modern contemporary artists, has got off to a colourful start at Mattancherry VKL Warehouse. Fifty-one presentations from various art-learning centres spread across 22 states in India are participating in the event. Various workshops and discussions will be held at the art institutions in these states during the fest that will conclude on April 10.

Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram

The anniversary celebrations at the centre began with a beautiful Bharatanatyam rendition by artist Navya Nair. Followed were weeks of cultural events dance, theatre, musical nights and many more. Notable upcoming events are the Kathakali performance on Saturday, Padayani on December 22, the magic show on December 29 etc. The event will culminate on January 1.

Cochin Carnival

The two-week-long carnival celebrations will begin in Fort Kochi on Thursday and culminate on New Year with the burning of Papanj. Upcoming events such as a painting ehibition on Thursday, Konkani food festival on December 18, mucical fest on December 23 will be held at Pallathu Raman Ground.

In pic: A Brazilian tourist shows the mehandi design she got at the Gajoltsavam in Fort Kochi

Sea A Boiling Vessel

The multi-disciplinary art exhibition organised by aazhi archives is underway at the Kashi Allegua House in Mattancherry. Cultural events on the sidelines of the exhibition take place at nearby venues such as Mohammed Ali Warehouse. It will conclude on April 30.

Idam

The exhibition of contemporary works is underway at Ernakulam Durbar Art Gallery. Organised for the first time, as part of the 10th anniversary of the Biennale, Idam is meant exclusively for Malayali artists. The show is curated by three prolific artists Jiji Scaria, Radha Gomathy and P S Jalaja. It will conclude on April 10.

