Mayor allots Rs 3 lakh to prepare DPR on drainage system in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar on Wednesday requested Public Works Minister P A Muhammed Riyas to speed up the work on the detailed project report (DPR) for reconstructing the drainage system on MG Road.

In a petition submitted to the minister, he also urged to hasten the steps to prepare an investigation report to scientifically understand the flow of water through the drains in the area.

Following this, the minister directed the PWD chief engineer to prepare the investigation report at the earliest and also to submit the DPR. He also sanctioned Rs 3 lakh for the purpose.

In an earlier inspection of the stretch conducted in the presence of the officials of PWD, Kochi Metro Rail Limited and the corporation, it was found that there was not enough slope in the drains to ensure the flow of rainwater till Mullasserry Canal.

Therefore, on an experimental basis, the drains were reconstructed on a 25-metre stretch by increasing the height of the side wall to facilitate the water flow. Also, liftable slabs were installed every 2.5 metres, besides constructing manholes on non-liftable slabs.

KOCHI: Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar on Wednesday requested Public Works Minister P A Muhammed Riyas to speed up the work on the detailed project report (DPR) for reconstructing the drainage system on MG Road. In a petition submitted to the minister, he also urged to hasten the steps to prepare an investigation report to scientifically understand the flow of water through the drains in the area. Following this, the minister directed the PWD chief engineer to prepare the investigation report at the earliest and also to submit the DPR. He also sanctioned Rs 3 lakh for the purpose. In an earlier inspection of the stretch conducted in the presence of the officials of PWD, Kochi Metro Rail Limited and the corporation, it was found that there was not enough slope in the drains to ensure the flow of rainwater till Mullasserry Canal. Therefore, on an experimental basis, the drains were reconstructed on a 25-metre stretch by increasing the height of the side wall to facilitate the water flow. Also, liftable slabs were installed every 2.5 metres, besides constructing manholes on non-liftable slabs.