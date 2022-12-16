Home Cities Kochi

34-year-old killed by neighbours at Edavanakkad

The body will be handed over to the relatives after conducting the autopsy.

KOCHI: A 34-year-old man was killed by his neighbours following a dispute over erecting fences at their houses at Edavanakkad panchayat in Kochi on Thursday. The deceased is Sanal, Mundengattu House, Edavanakkad.Police have taken the accused  -- Venu and his son Jayaraj -- into custody.

According to the police, Venu and Sanal’s families had been fighting over a fence erected at the boundary of their houses. Both groups had entered into altercations over the matter several times before.

On Wednesday, Venu and Jayaraj intercepted Sanal at the Aniyal beach around 7 pm. Holding a grudge against Sanal, Venu tied the victim using a rope and assaulted him several times. “Jayaraj also hit Sanal using an iron rod multiple times. Soon, Sanal fell unconscious. The residents who saw Sanal rushed him to a hospital nearby. He was later shifted to the Ernakulam General hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at around 3.45 am on Thursday,” said a police officer.

A case was registered at the Njarakkal police station under IPC sections 302 for murder, 341 for wrongful restraint, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and 324 for causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. Police have taken both the accused persons into custody.

“Venu and Jayaraj are under our custody and their arrest would be recorded soon. We are now trying to recover the iron rod used to attack Sanal. We are also checking if there was any other reason behind the incident,” a police officer said.

The body will be handed over to the relatives after conducting the autopsy. The police would be consulting police surgeons regarding the fatal injuries that led to Sanal’s death.

