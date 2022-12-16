CBSE schools meet to discuss NEP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court judge Justice Devan Ramachandran said teachers and parents should transform into inspirational models for children. He was speaking at the meeting convened by the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala to discuss the preparations to be made ahead of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in CBSE schools. Indira Rajan, secretary general, of the National Council of CBSE Schools, presided over the meeting. Management, teachers and parents should be well-versed in the steps to be taken on practical grounds while an overhaul change is about to be brought into the education system and meetings like this will help a lot in that regard, she said. In his keynote address, Sanyam Bharadwaj, CBSE Examination Controller, elaborated on topics like board examinations for Classes X and XII, syllabi and steps for conducting an examination. Mahesh Dharmadhikari, Regional Director, CBSE, talked about steps to implement NEP and continuing training to be provided to teachers for this.