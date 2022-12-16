Gang siphons off Rs 80 lakh promising job at CIAL

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have launched a probe into a job fraud in which a gang, involving two suspected staff of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), allegedly siphoned off Rs 80 lakh from a 62-year-old person promising her daughter a job in CIAL as junior assistant manager.

The fraud came to light after George K, of Angamaly, lodged a complaint with the police. A preliminary probe conducted by a police team found that five persons were allegedly involved in the fraud, of which two of them had introduced themselves to the complainant as staff of CIAL. The accused are Rasheed Mambra and his wife Noorjahan of Koratty and Angamaly natives Joy T, Muraleedharan and Nambiar. Muraleedharan and Nambiar had claimed to be CIAL staff. “We are verifying all aspects based on the details provided by the complainant,” said a senior police officer.

As per the probe, the accused collected the money in tranches between January 10, 2020, and December 14, 2021. Joy and Rasheed allegedly received the money separately through the banks accounts of the complainant. “We have checked Rasheed’s background, and several similar cases are pending against him,” said the officer. The police team could also convince the Sessions Court in Ernakulam, following which he was denied anticipatory bail when he moved the court.

This is the second CIAL job fraud case registered at Angamaly police station this year. Earlier, a man was booked for swindling money from a youth by offering a job at CIAL. The fraudster also issued a fake appointment letter to the youth after taking money. Parakkadavu native Akhil Chandran, 31, was cheated by Pathrose V Y, 50, of Kumarapuram. The case was registered following the directive of Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court after the complainant approached the court, submitting that the accused took Rs 7 lakh from him, promising him the job of a junior assistant at CIAL.

