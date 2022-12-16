I-T searches on properties of producers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Income Tax department’s intelligence and investigation wing on Thursday carried out searches at the offices and residences of Malayalam film producers in the state. The searches were conducted at the offices and residences of Prithviraj, Antony Perumbavoor, Anto Joseph, Listin Stephen, Abraham Mathew, Badushah and Subair. The search operations were conducted following suspected tax evasion, unaccounted cash transactions and investments in real estate abroad. The premises of Prithviraj were also inspected as part of the search.

The search that started around 8 am continued till late at night. IT officials said that searches will continue on Friday. The department is also looking at the tax evasion made by a few distributors and financiers connected with the industry. During the search, digital devices and documents were recovered.

IT department is crosschecking the income disclosed by film producers with investments they made in India and abroad. Based on the evidence gathered, the department will record the explanations of producers before deciding on further proceedings.Last year, IT department conducted similar searches at the residences and offices of Antony Perumbavoor, Anto Joseph and Listin Stephen.

