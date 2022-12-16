Home Cities Kochi

Living room trends in 2023

As we are moving to 2023, let’s explore the new trends and meanings of a living room.

Published: 16th December 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 03:52 PM

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI:  A living room space is undoubtedly a place where the whole family spends the most amount of time together. And in the past few years, it has also become a pride of the home that is used to impress relatives and guests.  

Muted tones to be in vogue
While pastel shades ruled the interiors this year, especially blush and pale pinks, 2023 is expected to see more rich and vibrant hues but in muted tones. To evoke warmth and comfort, designers will lean toward dark palettes. Imagine a burgundy shade sofa against the deep sage lime-washed backdrop. Indeed, a thumbs up from the design world.

Multi functionality
Since the advent of the pandemic, working from home has become a new trend. Living room spaces are used more than ever before. Design experts suggest the room can be set up as areas for napping, reading, drinking, and entertaining too.

Fine collections
Since 2023, living decor ideas would lean more toward expressing one’s true self. The decor pieces will infuse a personal touch. The objects could range from personal collections, antique maps, souvenirs from a memorable place or artwork that resonates with you.

Daybeds
The return of daybeds is another design concept that will give a bespoke look to the living room. The ideal piece which is half bed and half-sofa, will not be just a lounging or napping space, but a division in the large living areas.

Warmer neutrals
If the decor is dominated by a richer and dark palette, what tone will complement such hues? Worry not, the coming trend will be more non-intrusive with neutral tones that provide nothing but the feeling of comfort and security. Tones such as brown can offer a cosy feel. The addition of raw and organic materials like unfinished wood and bamboo could induce simplicity and comfort.

