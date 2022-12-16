Home Cities Kochi

Organs of brain-dead man give life to four

Earlier this month, he was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur due to severe headache and vomiting and was diagnosed with excessive bleeding in the brain.

Published: 16th December 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dheeraj, a 44-year-old native of Kattoor in Thrissur, gave life to four people by donating his organs. Dheeraj was declared brain-dead at Aster Medcity in Kochi on Tuesday. His family volunteered to donate his organs according to Dheeraj’s wishes.

His liver was transplanted into a 46- year-old man from Puthenchira in Thrissur who is under treatment at the Aster Medcity.One of the kidneys was donated to the Kottayam Government Medical College and the other to the Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi. Both corneas were donated to Giridhar Eye Hospital in Kochi.

Earlier this month, he was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur due to severe headache and vomiting and was diagnosed with excessive bleeding in the brain.

He was then shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam. After undergoing surgery there on December 7, Dheeraj’s condition worsened and he was shifted to Aster Medcity. But, on Tuesday evening, he was declared brain-dead.

Dheeraj is the son of George and Mary, of Kattoor in Thrissur. He is survived by brother Sooraj, wife Jifna Dheeraj, and children Kripa Maria, Chrismario, Cristiano, and Charismaria.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp