Organs of brain-dead man give life to four

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dheeraj, a 44-year-old native of Kattoor in Thrissur, gave life to four people by donating his organs. Dheeraj was declared brain-dead at Aster Medcity in Kochi on Tuesday. His family volunteered to donate his organs according to Dheeraj’s wishes.

His liver was transplanted into a 46- year-old man from Puthenchira in Thrissur who is under treatment at the Aster Medcity.One of the kidneys was donated to the Kottayam Government Medical College and the other to the Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi. Both corneas were donated to Giridhar Eye Hospital in Kochi.

Earlier this month, he was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur due to severe headache and vomiting and was diagnosed with excessive bleeding in the brain.

He was then shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam. After undergoing surgery there on December 7, Dheeraj’s condition worsened and he was shifted to Aster Medcity. But, on Tuesday evening, he was declared brain-dead.

Dheeraj is the son of George and Mary, of Kattoor in Thrissur. He is survived by brother Sooraj, wife Jifna Dheeraj, and children Kripa Maria, Chrismario, Cristiano, and Charismaria.

