Home Cities Kochi

Strike backfires: Agitating Swiggy workers at threat of being laid off

The login ID of workers who actively participated in the strike have been removed without any further notice.

Published: 16th December 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

A Swiggy delivery boy wears a mask on his way to deliver food

Representational Image. (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The indefinite strike by Swiggy delivery partners in the district is set to take an abrupt turn with the company planning to start firing agitating employees. According to Swiggy workers, the company has initiated the process by removing login details.

Workers and trade-union representatives are of the opinion that the layoffs are in retaliation for the indefinite strike by employees, which began on November 14, seeking a hike in minimum wage from `20 to `35 for every delivery made in a four-sqkm radius in Kochi.

“A large number of delivery workers have been on indefinite strike since November 14. The login ID of workers who actively participated in the strike have been removed without any further notice. We hear that nearly 500 delivery workers will be removed with immediate effect,” a Swiggy worker said, requesting anonymity.

Nearly 5,000 delivery workers, including women, are now employed in Kochi. If Swiggy plans to do away with 5% of them, nearly 250 workers will be sacked.“So far, we haven’t received any official confirmation of the layoff from the company. But there are unconfirmed reports that the company plans to remove the workers by cancelling login details. We will hold a discussion with company officials to verify the details,” said Sumesh Padman, general secretary, All India GIG Workers Union, CITU.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp