Strike backfires: Agitating Swiggy workers at threat of being laid off

KOCHI: The indefinite strike by Swiggy delivery partners in the district is set to take an abrupt turn with the company planning to start firing agitating employees. According to Swiggy workers, the company has initiated the process by removing login details.

Workers and trade-union representatives are of the opinion that the layoffs are in retaliation for the indefinite strike by employees, which began on November 14, seeking a hike in minimum wage from `20 to `35 for every delivery made in a four-sqkm radius in Kochi.

“A large number of delivery workers have been on indefinite strike since November 14. The login ID of workers who actively participated in the strike have been removed without any further notice. We hear that nearly 500 delivery workers will be removed with immediate effect,” a Swiggy worker said, requesting anonymity.

Nearly 5,000 delivery workers, including women, are now employed in Kochi. If Swiggy plans to do away with 5% of them, nearly 250 workers will be sacked.“So far, we haven’t received any official confirmation of the layoff from the company. But there are unconfirmed reports that the company plans to remove the workers by cancelling login details. We will hold a discussion with company officials to verify the details,” said Sumesh Padman, general secretary, All India GIG Workers Union, CITU.

