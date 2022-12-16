Home Cities Kochi

Youth threatens to jump off Lulu Mall, rescued



Lulu Mall.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth, who is suspected to be mentally unstable, threatened to die by suicide by jumping off the top floor of Lulu Mall in Kochi on Thursday. However, he was rescued by Fire and Rescue Services personnel. The incident took place around 8.30 pm when the Kollam native residing at the house of his relative in Edappally climbed the top floor of the mall.

“We received a call by around 8.40 pm and a unit was rushed to the spot. We spread a safety net at the first-floor area to prevent any fatality if the person jumps down.

Our officials reached the top floor where he was standing on a temporary structure made as part of maintenance work, and convinced him to climb down. It took nearly an hour to convince him,” an officer said. The youth was raising several demands, including issuance of a driving licence.

