Home Cities Kochi

Chinmaya @ 50: A class apart   

Value education is instilled in the students right from a young age. And that has been the school’s forte.

Published: 17th December 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chinmaya Vidyalaya

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI:  At Chinmaya Vidyalaya - Vaduthala (CV- V), the tiny tots taking the giant leap in education don’t go by the usual ABC phonics – apple, ball, and cat…. Instead, what’s taught here is: A for Aspiration, B for Brotherhood, and C for Caring. 

Value education is instilled in the students right from a young age. And that has been the school’s forte. As CV-V basks in the golden sheen of 50 glorious years, the school has received international recognition by bagging the gold medal for the ‘Best Eco-Friendly School’ under the Global Sustainability Awards 2022.  

The institution has its roots in Warriam Road, Kochi. It was founded in 1971-’72 by Janaki Menon, an ardent devotee of Swami Chinmayananda. Starting off with just six students, the school expanded in terms of student count, popularity, and infrastructure facilities after Janaki’s sister and legendary educationist Kamakshi Balakrishnan took over the school in 1975.

“Initially the school just had the primary classes,” says Kamakshi’s daughter Maya Mohan, who helmed the institution after it was shifted to Vaduthala (1992-2016). “Though the school was my aunt’s vision, it was my mother who translated the vision to what Chinmaya is today. While my mother was a teacher in Delhi, Swami Chinmayananda asked her to take over the institute. The rest is history.”  

Under the mother-daughter duo, the school gained unparalleled repute, especially for discipline and holistic development of students. Old-timers recall “Kamakshi ma’am” as “the iron lady” of education. 
Of the 87 Chinmaya Vidyalayas spread across the country, the Vaduthala campus comes under the Chinmaya Mission Education and Cultural Trust in Kochi. Besides academic excellence, this CBSE school stands out for the thrust on Indian culture, and universal essence of the Bhagavad Gita. 

For every class, the Chinmaya Vision Programme (CVP) – based on physical development, universal outlook, mental development, and cultural development – is followed here. “Upholding our ageless, priceless culture, we aim to make the students globally competent,” says Pratibha. “We mould them into bright, grounded go-getters.”

There & Then
Weekly column on historic, iconic places in the city. Send suggestions to  cityexpresskoc@
newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinmaya Vidyalaya
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp