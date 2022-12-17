Dinner on the bridge?  

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The old Venduruthy Bridge – built by Robert Bristow in 1938 – has not been in use since 2011, when a parallel bridge was built. Considering its historical relevance and engineering aspects, the iconic structure has often been a subject of discussion when it comes to city planning and tourism development. According to reports, Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas was impressed by a plan to preserve the bridge as a monument and transform the area into a hangout spot.

However, the project’s feasibility has been a concern among stakeholders, who have raised doubts over the bridge’s structural reliability, and the issue of inadequate parking space in the area. The initial proposal was to set up a food street on the 700m-long, 8m-wide bridge. “Kochi attracts a large number of tourists. And, with the city opening up after the Covid crisis, there is a huge demand for open spaces to hang out,” says Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG) founder and president S Gopakumar.

“Also, we must note that Kochi lacks proper nightlife avenues. If planned and executed well, the Venduruthy bridge could become a popular hangout, with food streets open late at night. We could also explore the option of setting up flea markets. BKRG had proposed such a plan some years ago.”

The concept is similar to the art deco transformation of Rock Island Bridge in Kansas City in the US. Built in 1905, the railway truss bridge, which turned defunct in the 1970s, has been converted into a landmark tourism destination.

“The street food project sounds interesting,” says Vishnu Nair, who works at Infopark. “Panampilly Nagar, for instance, is known among youngsters as a trendy food hub. A similar, dedicated foodie space with activities and a flea market will be a great addition to the city.”

An architect by profession, Gopakumar notes that concerns have been raised “regarding the structural stability” of the Venduruthy bridge. “However, this issue can be solved by providing additional support to the structure,” he says.

“The Public Works Department (PWD) stopped maintenance works on the bridge long ago. They should not have neglected the structure’s upkeep and just let it get dilapidated.” People who visit the bridge often for fishing say the railings are rusted and flimsy, and there is a high risk of people falling. Ropes have been tied in stretches where handrails are missing.

“Overgrown grass, too, can be found on the bridge,” says Sukumaran Kumar, a Vathuruthy resident, who frequents the bridge for angling. “Since the construction of the new bridge started in 2009, the maintenance of this structure was stopped. The new bridge was opened to the public in 2011, and this one was left to ruin.”

Current status

Riyas had announced the project in July. Ideas and suggestions were invited from the tourism department. However, right from the beginning, the PWD has been flagging the bridge’s structural stability. Sources say the PWD has conducted a stability study and submitted a report to the tourism department for further evaluation. “As per the report, the renovation work to bolster the bridge would cost Rs 6 crore,” says a tourism department official. “Analysis of the estimate is in the initial stage, and evaluation of the project is going on.”

